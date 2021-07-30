By Emma Jemegah

The management of Enyimba International of Aba has defended it’s captain, Austin Oladapo over the doping case that led to his one year suspension by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In a statement signed by its chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, Enyimba FC while considering all available options, including an appeal, will continue to stand with and defend the midfielder “who, over the years, has shown exceptional discipline and character worthy of our revered captain’s armband.”

The club, in defending the player, said Oladapo, before the game against Pyramids, had been on preventive COVID-specific treatment after being diagnosed with malaria with bronchitis.

“It was indicated in his medical report, which was also attached to our letter to CAF, that ‘some of the treatments given in this regard are steroidal and could reveal prednisolone in his tribe sample test.

“Although we have not been made aware of the percentage of the substance concentration in his urine, we believe that any trace of it would have resulted from the prescribed medication.”

The management stressed that the club has a strict code of conduct that shows zero tolerance to hard drugs or any banned substance. “That is why there had never been any record of a positive doping test for any of our players, either in the domestic or international competitions.

“It is also important to state that the player in question is a true professional who strongly upholds and has always abided by the high standards of our club; and it was for this reason, alongside his exceptional leadership on and off the pitch, that he was chosen as captain of our team.

“We are therefore convinced that a player who over his four years with us has shown such an exemplary level of moral and professional discipline could not have knowingly taken the said substance.

