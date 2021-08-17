As Sivasspor gear up to host Danish team FC Copenhagen in a Europa Conference League first leg final playoff round on August 19, an FA licensed football agent, Mrs Ezinne Dora Kayode, has tipped her husband Olanrewaju Kayode to flourish in the competition.

Kayode who is set to spearhead the attacking line of Sivasspor against the Danes, was on the score sheet in the last qualifying two-legged playoff for Sivasspor when they eliminated Georgian club Dinamo Batumi last Thursday to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs with a 3-2 aggregate score.

The Nigerian striker’s wife, Mrs Ezinne Dora Kayode, however, said her husband has what it takes to deliver the goals for his team.

Dora Kayode, a reputable licensed football agent believes so much in the ability of her husband,

Dora Kayode, a lawyer by profession, told reporters during an interview session, that, “Kayode is battle ready for the challenges in Europe now as he is in his best possible form. His mindset is on the team, physically and mentally to contribute his very best in order to ensure that Sivasspor have an astoundingly excellent, brilliant and fantastic campaign in the Europa Conference League, the Turkish Super Lig and the domestic Cup competition in Turkey,

“Fans of Sivasspor are in for a special treat this season as Kayode is a proven scorer l, a dependable teammate and a trusted performer.on the pitch.

“He is built for success, primed and drilled for excellence and has trained extra hard to get the goals for Sivasspor in the Europa Conference League..

“We all can recollect the telling and crucial role he played in the last season, he played a vital role for Sivasspor in the Europa League.. Lke the northern star, which is constant, Kayode is committed to put in the extra work to get the desired results for the team.

Continuing, Dora, a lawyer, said, “my husband is a dependable force at Sivasspor. He is ever ready for the new season in the Turkish League more importantly as the club is competing in the ongoing Europa Conference League playoffs.

“Kayode has put in the hard work to get himself in tip-top shape for the rough rumbles and stumbles that will come his way this season. He is not the kind of person that allows situations, no matter how bad, difficult, rough and tough to get in his way of progress.”

It would be recalled that on 17 September 2020, Kayode signed on loan to Turkish Süper Lig side Sivasspor. Last season, he scored his first Sivasspor goal on his Europa League debut for the club against Villarreal in a 5–3 away loss, and scored against Maccabi Tel Aviv in a 1–2 home loss in the following fixture.