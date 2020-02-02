Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Eugenia Egwu is from a community in Ebonyi State, but resides in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

Mrs Egwu got married sometime in 2009 and by 2011 she gave birth to her daughter. Since then, she has not been lucky with pregnancy as she was yet to give birth to another child.

According to her, it was not that she has not been taking in, but by the time she conceives, miscarriage would set in and she would lose the pregnancy.

The woman has been living with this condition until pressure particularly from her husband’s side started threatening her marriage.

In the wake of the pressure, Mrs Egwu said she talked her husband, Godwin, into seeking ways of solving the seeming marital quandary.

In her words: “My husband and I went to so many places to check if any of us has health issues that have been the cause of the problem, but anywhere we went; we were confirmed to be okay medically”.

Each confirmation brought in its confusion. Since they were certified okay, the couples were at a loss why they should be having such problem.

It was in this quandary and an attempt to find remedy that Mrs Egwu and her husband played into the hands of a woman who owns a prayer house-cum-hospital in Owerri, Imo State.

Mrs Egwu recounted: “As the pressure kept mounting after nine years without another child, I convinced my husband that we should look for solution to our problem. We visited so many places and conducted tests, but both of us were confirmed okay and this made us to be confused. Around November 2018, a friend of mine told me she had seen a place in Owerri where my problem would be solved.

“By the middle of November, 2018, I followed my friend to see the woman at Owerri where I was told the solution to my problem lay”.

According Mrs Egwu, they boarded a vehicle in Aba and on reaching Owerri, they stopped at Ekemmegbu Junction and chartered a motorbike that took them to Dorcas/Nurse Hospital.

But instead of solving the problem, the woman called Nurse or better still Dorcas, she said added to it.

Mrs Egwu said that she met Dorcas who after collecting N150, 000 gave her some pills and inserted a white substance into her private part.

Mrs Egwu was given every assurance that her pregnancy was going to stay this time around.

“When I went home that day, part of the white substance inserted into my private part fell off and when I complained to them, I was told the medication was taking the right process,” she said.

When after some months, Mrs Egwu noticed some changes in her body, including a slightly protruded belly, she thought alas her problem was over.

And as the months passed by, the stomach kept increasing, but it was more of a balloon.

In November 2019, after carrying the ‘pregnancy’ for over one year without giving birth to any baby, Mrs Egwu became apprehensive and went back to complain to ‘Nurse’; the ‘Miracle worker’.

From that point, Dorcas became evasive and had not been seen by her expectant patient since then.

“I am not the only person the woman duped, we are many that she collected money from and has refused to see any of us since then”, Mrs Egwu said.

How did Mrs Egwu know she was not pregnant? She had visited the John 3:16 Ministries in Aba and after praying, the man of God, Bro. Samuel Okonkwo told her it was revealed to him that despite the protruding nature of her stomach, she was not pregnant.

The woman initially doubted the man of God and he sent her for a medical test and the pregnancy test was negative.

Now that it has been proved to Mrs Egwu that she was not pregnant, she like others allegedly duped are demanding the refund of their money from ‘Nurse’ who is now nowhere to be found