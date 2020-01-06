Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

An inferno has killed one Chigozie Dim Anyichie an 11-year-old JSS 1 student of Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fire started at about 10pm at a section of the school dormitory when the students were out in the field for night prayers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said that the deceased, Chigozie, who did not go out with other students for prayers was caught up in the inferno and burnt beyond recognition.

He said the cause of the fire and value of property destroyed were yet to be ascertained at the time of filling this report.

According to him, “on the 6/1/2020 at about 09:45am, one Rev. Dr. Kajetan Anuforo the Principal of Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Awada reported at Awada Police Station that there was a fire outbreak in the school at a section of the school dormitory when the students were out in the field for night prayers.

“The fire which completely burnt down a dormitory block was eventually put out by the concerted efforts of the staff and students of the school.

However, by the time the flames had been put out, it was discovered that a JSS 1 student identified as Chigozie Dim Anyichie aged 11years, who did not go out with other students for prayers was caught up in the inferno and burnt beyond recognition.

“Police detectives led by DPO Awada Division CSP Tony Adeyi visited the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor. His remains were later photographed and deposited at the mortuary for post mortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police, John B.Abang has commiserate with the family of the victim and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.