Rita Okoye

As part of plans to help music talents maximise their talents, showbiz executive, Yusuf, Abdou Ramy, also known as Doro Bom has unveiled plans for his Doro Musik Gang record label.

The label recently signed ex-YBNL artiste, Opeyemi, Babatunde Rahim, popularly known as Lyta after he made a passionate cry for help since falling out with his ex-record label.

Clearing the air on the singer’s new deal, Ramy said they saw an opportunity in the singer. “Lyta was already making waves before he got signed to the label. Of course, he was not contract-binding to anybody or any label and we at the label saw an opportunity to sign a young and futuristic act with the mind-set of progressing in the industry,” he said.

While speaking more about his antecedents and his record label, the showbiz executive who is born to a Nigerian mother and Cameroonian father, expressed commitment to connecting African talents to the world.

He revealed: “I schooled partly in Nigeria and Cameroon before completing a degree in Business at the University of Buea in 2010. With Doro Musik Gang, I want to capitalise on the growing entertainment market across Africa to the world through the production and promotion of high-quality entertainment. We are a multimedia entertainment company which will supply profitable, positive, audio and visual entertainment to a diverse, international consumer group. Doro Musik Gang is committed to wholesome entertainment across the board and firmly believes that quality, palatable entertainment can be realised without compromising commercial appeal. “

Doro Musik Gang launched out officially in August 2018 with songs from its act, Bobby Jazx such as Kowope, Key, Show Dem featuring Zlatan among others.

The label has helped Lyta to release the hit song, Monalisa with a remix featuring Davido.