Many European clubs have been linked with a move for Nigeria international forward Paul Onuachu in recent days and the latest side to show an interest is Borussia Dortmund.

There is currently uncertainty about whether Erling Haaland will be a player of Dortmund next summer with several European clubs interested in the Norwegian goal machine.

According to Sky Germany transfer market expert Marc Behrenbeck, Onuachu is on the radar of Borussia Dortund as a replacement for Haaland.

Like the Norwegian, the Racing Genk star offers physical presence and is an aerial threat from set-pieces given his height.

Onuachu was linked with West Ham United and Brighton & Hove in the summer transfer window but a proposed switch to the Premier League did not materialize.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The 27-year-old subsequently signed a contract extension until 2024 but Genk are willing to let him move on if an interested club meet their asking price for the former FC Midtjylland man.

Borussia Dortmund reportedly faces competition from Southampton and Inter Milan for the signature of Onuachu.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .