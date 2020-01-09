Ex-international, Dosu Joseph says former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo deserves a place in FIFPro Africa’s Best Eleven.

The Africa eleven was unveiled at the 2019 CAF award night on Tuesday in Egypt and no Super Eagles players made the list.

Ighalo was impressive during the 2019 AFCON qualifiers where he emerged the topscorer with seven goals.

He then replicated his brilliant form in the tournament proper in Egypt, scoring five goals to win the golden boot.

Reacting to Ighalo’s omission, the 1996 Olympic gold medallist took to social media to express his disappointment.

“This CAF award…….Hmmmmmmm, AFRICA 11, no Nigerian player, even top goal scorer Jude Odion Ighalo not in the list,” Dosu wrote on his Facebook page.

The list include Andre Onana and Joel Matip of Cameroon, Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire’s Serge Aurier and Morocco’s duo Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech.

Also on the list are Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Gabon’ s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.