BY CHRISTY ANYANWU

It was a double celebration on Tuesday, 20th December 2022, as Ridgewell Construction Limited inaugurated its headquarters and celebrated its 10th anniversary. The event took place at the company’s head office, number 10, Chris Maduake Drive, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria.

Ridgewell Construction Company (Nigeria) Limited was founded in January 2013 as a private limited liability company and today is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic construction companies in Nigeria. Ridgewell used to be a single-proprietor company under a different name, owned by one of its present incorporators, engaged in the construction of various kinds of buildings.

The company has delivered high-quality integrated construction solutions.

Ridgewell’s initial focus was renovations and sub-contract work through which it quickly gained a name as an exceptional construction firm. The company’s success and reputation today are built on the consistent delivery of quality, speed, efficiency and overall client satisfaction.

Babatunde Surakat, chief executive officer of Ridgewell Construction, is a graduate with a B.Sc in Business Management and Information Technology from the University of Plymouth, United Kingdom. He has an MBA and MSc from the University of Wales, United Kingdom.

He has eight years of banking experience from RBS, Zenith and Stanbic IBTC. He is also a director in South Bridge Construction Company, Sureheight Logistics and Procurement Company, Cresswell Facility Management Company and Surhi Nigeria Limited. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School as well as the Lagos Business School.