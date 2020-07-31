July 2, 2020, was a red letter day for the bursar of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Mrs. Bolatito Roseline Akande.

For many reasons, she had cause to celebrate her 50th birthday that day. One, she clocked the golden age against the vicissitudes of life, particularly in Nigeria where life expectancy is shortened by assailants, assassins, herdsmen’s attacks, poverty, diseases and brutal ritualists and armed robbers. This year, in February, she became the bursar of FUOYE, Africa’s fastest growing university. As if that was not enough, on May 18, 2020, the council of the prestigious Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN) conferred on her the highest honour of Fellowship of the Institute.

At FUOYE, the mood has been upbeat as staff members rejoice with the top accountant for the recent honour and accomplishment, as well as attaining the golden milestone. At the head of the party presenting her the bouquet of accolades and goodwill was the management of the university, which wished the bursar many more years of professional fulfilment and marital bliss.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Kayode Soremekun, in a statement, expressed delight, saying he was happy and grateful to God for blessing the university with such a dedicated, hardworking financial Amazon.