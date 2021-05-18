The African real estate company has successfully developed two new apartments in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria. The apartments promise the same comfort, striking design, and attention to detail that The Double H is known for.

The penthouse suites both come with 2 automated bedrooms, a private movie theatre, a fully furnished kitchen and a dining area. And a lounge area with entertainment, such as PS 5 gaming, pool table and built-in room speakers. Other services include private dining– courtesy of world-class chefs, spa treatments, uninterrupted power and internet services, concierge, chauffeur services and round-the-clock security.

The Double H is ideal for short or long vacations, private parties, movie screenings, business travels and meetings. Bookings can be made on the website or via social media. They will also now begin accepting the cryptocurrency, bitcoin, as a payment option.

The brand manager David Isaiah, in an interview, shared his excitement for the launch stating that The Double H was now, “two steps closer to redefining hospitality in Africa”. He also announced that as a “forward-thinking company merging technology and hospitality”, they’ve also added bitcoin as a payment option for their residences.

For more information about the new apartments and to make reservations, visit www.thedoubleh.co.

ABOUT DOUBLE H

Double H is a luxury real estate company in Nigeria that transforms regular homes into 5-star automated short-stay residences. The first Double H apartment launched in Lagos in 2020 and has since become the preferred short-stay apartment for those seeking opulence and comfort.