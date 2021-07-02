The Double H real estate company just launched a new automated, luxury short-stay home in Harbour Way, London. The new addition offers breathtaking views of the river and is just steps away from Canary Wharf.

Located on the 30th floor of The Sirocco Tower, the apartment is the newest Double H home and the first to launch outside of Africa where the company is headquartered.

The new Double H residence features a voice-controlled 2-bedroom apartment fit for solo visits, couple getaways, family vacations, and group trips. And with top-notch interiors, and a range of onsite amenities and services (including a 24hr security team, a contemporary kitchen, private lounge area, private cinema, fitness centre with a private instructor, and working spaces) all put in place to give travellers and locals a 5-star hospitality experience in one of the safest places in Europe. Concierge services are also available round-the-clock to handle guests’ daily living necessities like making reservations, drycleaning; and for guests visiting London, arranging for out-of-home activities around the city.

Speaking on the launch, the brand manager of The Double H, London, David Isaiah, said, “We set out to create a space that’s not just another location, but a home –with a holistic living experience that meets all the needs of everyone who visits. And I believe we’ve achieved that. We’ve done something truly remarkable with The Double H London home.”

The Double H London home is easy to access from the city and less than 2 miles to the airport and popular tourist spots. It is a place to explore and relax. Guests can kick back by the harbour, have drinks in the courtyard or take a stroll in the park. It’s a one-of-a-kind luxury short-stay residence in the heart of London, and its warm atmosphere, excellent service, and magnificent views give hospitality a new meaning.

The Double H is a luxury real estate company in Nigeria that transforms regular homes into 5-star automated short-stay residences. The first Double H apartment launched in Lagos, Nigeria in 2020 and has since become the preferred short-stay apartment for those seeking opulence and comfort.

