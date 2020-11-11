The CEO of Best movies Production limited, Mr Ikenna Irikannu popularly known as MR BEST won “Nollywood Marketer of the year Award” for the second time at the just concluded NELAS AWARDS in Abuja. The event which attracted creme de la creme in Nollywood and other related stakeholders also witnessed the Presentation of customized emblem from the speaker and (Civic Mayor) London Borough of Tower Hamlets, East London, Hon Victoria Obaze to Mr Ikenna Irikannu as a member of the city of Tower Hamlets London. It was due to his contributions in diligent and strategic marketing of Nollywood movie at home and abroad. Mr Best is one of the leading forces in Active Movie Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (AMPMAN) charting a new course and progressive part for the Nollywood Producers and marketers on how to grow beyond their borders. It will be recalled that Mr best is the brain behind the most Anticipated Nollywood epic movie OMINILI which is due to be released in December 2020.