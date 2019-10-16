The peoples Democratic Party has said with the allegation of double voter’s card registration levelled against Governor Yahaya Bello of which he has been taken to court, the ruling party may not have a candidate in next month’s election.

In a statement signed by the deputy Director, Public Communication PDP Campaign council, Austin Usman Okai, he said INEC should immediately disqualify Bello from contesting the election.

The opposition party said the criminal possession of two voters card by Kogi governor, was a clear testimony that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state has no candidate for the November election.

PDP therefore urged INEC to revisit the issue without further delay, having terminated the appointment of two staff of the commission who were found wanting for concealing and registering the governor at the Lugard House, saying the law should not be reserved for one and meant to protect others as ‘what is good for the goose, is also good for the gander ‘

The party warned INEC on the consequences of staying action on the controversial Kogi issue, which it said was obvious and open to decision rather than concealing under flimsy excuse to stay action on the matter.

The statement said the obvious forgery and electoral fraud against the electoral law by APC candidate should be decided without further delay, saying double registration is a grievous offence against the constitutional provision guiding the election.

The statement added: “any attempt to impose Bello on the people of the state will be resisted if the electoral umpire feigns ignorance of the obvious anomaly going on in Kogi State. “