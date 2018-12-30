The high number of corpses involved in the incident might not be unconnected with a rule that forbids burial rites in the state in the month of December.

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Hell was let loose yesterday at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State as the mortuary of the general hospital in the community went up in fire, burning all the corpses deposited in the morgue.

Though the management of the hospital was yet to make an official statement on the incident as at the time of filing this report, it was speculated that about 50 corpses were in the mortuary.

There were deafening wailings as families that have corpses of their loved ones deposited in the morgue could not control their emotions as most of the corpses were burnt beyond recognition.

Sunday Sun gathered that the high number of corpses involved in the incident might not be unconnected with a rule that forbids burial rites in the state in the month of December.