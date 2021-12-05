By Gabriel Dike, Femi Folaranmi,

Yenagoa, Ben Dunno, Warri

Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, father of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the deceased 12-year-old JSS2 student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, alleged to have been killed by his unidentified colleagues, yesterday, berated the insensitive attitude of the school, describing it as callous.

Oromoni, who spoke in tears in his Warri home as he mourned his son, whose birthday was yesterday, December 4, insisted that it was only fitting for the school owners to commiserate with his family following their loss.

This is coming as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Maroko, CSP Ganiyu Raji, to investigate the lad’s death following a demand for justice for the boy by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC).

Oromoni lamented that apart from the principal and the former teacher of the deceased who called to check on him before the passed on, nothing had been heard from the real owners of the school.

According to him, “it is quite painful that up till now, the school owner(s) has not come out to sympathise with my family over my son’s death.

“I’m not talking about the workers now, but the school proprietors, or are they saying that the death of my son is not enough to commiserate with my family, he asked.

Oromoni, however, commended the Lagos State government for its quick response to the matter, adding that its action had clearly demonstrated that Lagos will always stand for peace and justice no matter whose ox is gored.

“I’m aware that the school has been closed down by the state government. And that to me is a right step in the right direction. But we are not stopping there. We seek full investigations into the matter and we want justice served at the end of the day”, he said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu confirmed that Sylvester’s case was under investigation, adding: “Just give us some time; the CP will make the outcome of the investigation public. You know his death is now a national issue. The CP will talk about the update soon.”

Earlier, the college principal, Mrs. Adebisi Layiwola, in a statement debunked the insinuation that Sylvester died from beating received from some students. She said the boy rather died of injuries he sustained while playing football.

In her reaction, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefiayo, said the case was a criminal matter, adding that the appropriate agency was handling it.

Adefiayo said: “I have never heard where a ministry investigates criminal case. We have referred the incident to the appropriate quarters to do the needful.”

IYC said it had watched with awe and shock the circumstances surrounding the death of the Junior Oromoni and commended Nigerians for the solidarity shown against the dastardly manner that led to his death.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, IYC declared that the justice it wanted was to bring those involved in the boy’s death to book, while calling for the arrest of the management of the school and suspension of its operating licence.

“Late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr is a son of Ijaw land from Ogbeh-Ijoh area of

Warri South-West Local Government of Delta State. The circumstances that led to his death are indeed irksome to all Nigerians of good conscience who have displayed tremendous solidarity in the condemnation of evil.

“We also call for the arrest of the

Principal of the school, students mentioned, and staff involved in the alleged attempt to change the narrative that led to the death.

