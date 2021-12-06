Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of 12 year old student- Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) of Dowen college, Lagos, who was reported bullied and tortured by his colleagues in school.

Describing the act of the students as wicked, unacceptable and highly condemnable, the former Governor commended Lagos state government for shutting down the school in order to commence a full-scale investigation on the tragic incident.

Kalu, while commiserating with the Oromoni family , prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Reacting to the incident, the former Governor called on government, school authorities and stakeholders in the education sector to map out strategies to fight against cultism and social vices in schools.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said, “I received with shock the devastating news of the death of 12 year-old Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) of Dowen college, Lagos who was reported bullied and tortured by his colleagues in school.

“The sad incident must be properly investigated by government in a bid to bring perpetrators of the act to book and also to forestall recurrence.

“I am also deeply pained that secondary school students have started embracing cultism and other social vices.

“We must not accept the unruly behaviour in our schools, communities and society at large”.

” All hands must be on deck to ensure proper counselling of children, wards and loved ones.

“In their prime, students must be sensitized on the imperative of good moral conduct by their biological and foster parents and guardians”.

The former Governor prayed to God to give the deceased’s parents the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .