From Ben Dunno, Warri

Father of the deceased 12-years old JSS2 student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, alleged to have been bullied and inflicted with severe internal injuries from beating by some identified students which later took his life, Mr Sylvester Oromoni, has berated the insensitive attitude of the school, describing it as callous.

Making the indictment against the school owners in an interview with Daily Sun in Warri, yesterday, Oromoni, who lamented that despite the pains and agony the family is currently passing through, the proprietors have not deemed it necessary to commiserate with family over the loss of his son.

He stated that apart from the Principal and the former teacher of the deceased students who called to check up on the boy even before the passed on, nothing has been heard from the real owners who ought to have been on the front roll of those expected to sympathise with the family over the sad incident.

According to him: “It is quite painful that up till now the school owner have not come out to sympathise with my family over the death of my son.

“I’m not talking about the workers now but the school proprietors, or are they saying that the death of my son is not enough to commiserate with my family?” he demanded.

Oromoni however commended the Lagos state government for its quick response to the matter, adding that the action of the state government has clearly demonstrated that Lagos will always stand for peace and justice no matter whose ox is gored.

“I’m aware that the school has been closed down by the state government and that to me is a right step in the right direction. But we ate not stopping there. We seek full investigations into the matter and he wants justice served at the end of the day”, he said.

“I’ve always known Lagos as a city that upholds the principles of justice, equity and fairness to all the citizens irrespective of where they come from in the country, so I am not surprised that the Lagos state government has waded into the matter”.

At the residence of Mr Sylvester Oromoni, there was a canopy and chairs where visitors who trooped in to commiserate with the family were seated for the posthumous birthday of the deceased student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, who was born on December 4.

