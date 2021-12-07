By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

The mother of Edward Brown, one of the students of Dowen College in Lekki area of Lagos, accused on social media as being responsible for the tragic death of 12 -year-old Sylvester Oromoni has cried out that his son is innocent.

The deceased was said to have been assaulted by some cult groups, who he identified before his death, as students of the college for refusing to join the fraternity.

He was admitted in a Lagos hospital following the attack and confirmed dead days later. His relative who leaked the news on social media had mentioned the names of some students believed to have been named by the deceased before he died.

According Miss Oluchi Sunday, his son’s name which was not earlier mentioned suddenly surfaced online and since then the family has come under severe attack.

Miss Sunday in a statement made available to the media insist that his son, Edward Brwon who does not live in the dormitory was not in school at the time of the alleged beating.

“It has come to my attention that some individuals caused rumours to be peddled on social media platforms suggesting that my son Edward Brown is one of the students allegedly involved in the beating of the late Sylvester Oromoni Jr at a Dowen College hostel, which resulted in his untimely death.

To set the record straight, I wish to bring the following facts to the public notice, which demonstrate that such rumours are false, malicious and lack any basis whatsoever:

“My son is a day student and has never been a boarder. Because my son is a day student, he was not on the school premises at the time when the unfortunate incident occurred. Precisely in the night of November 21, 2021, during a weekend and so, could not have been in the hostel as alleged.

In a social media post made on November 1, 2021, on the deceased’s elder brother’s Instagram page, “greatoromonii”, five names, including Dowen College were mentioned before the conclusion. My son’s name was not among those names.

As a result of these false and malicious rumours, my son and I have been under constant attack via social media, with insults and threats being hurled at us daily. This has caused us much emotional distress and mental trauma.

“Therefore, on behalf of myself and my son, Edward Brown, I hereby demand that managers of social media and other platforms where the false and libellous rumours are circulating, immediately retract the offending posts and tender a public apology to us. In this regard, Gistlovers247blog, Nkechicatherine9, celebs_critique Nkanu Tv, tamara_momotimi, etc, take notice.

We commiserate with the Oromini family for the tragic loss of Sylvester Oromini Jr and pray for the repose of his soul,” her statement read.

Meanwhile Daily Sun reliably learnt that police who has since commenced investigation will grill some of the students at the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID), Panti today.

