From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) has charged the police, Ministry of Education, National Human Rights Commission, to ensure that the late Sylvester Oromoni gets justice.

This is even as AYGF frowned at the rate of bullying in secondary schools, noting such an act should not be encouraged.

Oromoni, 12, died in November, 2021 from complications of the abuse; at Dowen College in Lagos State.

AYGF Executive Director, Dr Salifu Alome, in a statement signed by the Head of Communications, Sakeenah Ahmadu, yesterday said, “though we commend the efforts of the Lagos State Government in shutting down Dowen College indefinitely; and the Nigerian Police in detaining three suspects according to news outlets.

“However, we empathically affirm that much more is needed to bring justice and closure for the family of the deceased whose bright future was cut short.

“AYGF stands against bullying and harassment in totality and condemns it in every form especially in Nigerian schools.

“We hope that Nigerian schools would seize this watershed moment to reflect and going forward, create an enabling environment where transparency, moral etiquettes, safety and respect for individuals is enshrined and guaranteed.

“We wish to sympathize with the loved ones of the deceased praying that God would comfort young Sylvester’s family and friends.

“AYGF uses this medium to thank Nigerians for their unwavering support and show of love at this most unfortunate period.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to use their voices and platforms in calling for justice not only for Sylvester (Jnr) but also every victim of bullying in schools across the country.”

