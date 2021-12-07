From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector General of Police ( IGP), Usman Baba, to immediately take over the investigation of the case of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died from injuries allegedly inflicted on him by fellow students for refusing to join a “cult group” in the school.

The House also directed the IGP to take over the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Karen-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher, a student of Premier Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, who died in June allegedly from sexual assault in the school.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Unyime Idem, on the spate of inhuman treatment of students in boarding schools across the country.

