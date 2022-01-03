By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has explained that it was still waiting for the toxicology report to ascertain the actual cause of death of a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni.

The command also explainethe release of the house master and other staff of the school who were held in connection with the death of Oromoni.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, who is now an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, said the police had to release the house master and others when the autopsy test conducted on the body of the student did not indict them for murder.

Odumosu also added that the police in Lagos also released them when the court order, which gave the police the legal right to detain them, elapsed.

AIG Odumosu said: “Based on the result of the autopsy, the court order that we got has elasped and we have to release the house master and others, on bail.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“There was nothing that indicted them of murder. It is a murder case that is not bailable. All other offences are bailable and they have been in custody for more than 20 days and that is infringing on their fundemental human rights.

“Since medical and legal reports have not indicted them so far, I think there is need to allow them have their freedom because bail is not the end of the case. We are not yet at the peak. But we have concluded our investigation; we have sent the report to DPP for legal advice.

“We have gone through the medical one, which is the postmoterm. Postmoterm we carried out in Delta State, it was also carried out in Lagos State. The one done in Delta State was only witnessed by parents of the deceased. After I held a meeting with the parties concerned, a postmoterm was carried out in Lagos. The corpse was brought from Delta State to Lagos.

“Postmoterm was carried out in Lagos with all the parties involved, that is: parents of the deceased, parents of the students accused, the school authority and government. These were the four parties that witnessed the postmoterm.

“The result is out. As at now, it has not brought out the issue of murder on anybody. But toxicology will be carried out, which is the final one. But the interim one has been done. When the final one is done, if there is need to call them, we will call them back.”