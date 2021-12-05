By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police command is yet to make arrest concerning the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.

A senior police officer told Daily Sun this afternoon neither School management nor the suspects mentioned by the deceased before his demise has been arrested.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Officer said that a letter of invitation would be officially sent to the School management, tomorrow, Monday December 6.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the Sun that no arrest has been made:” For now and to the best of my knowledge,no arrest has been made,but Investigation is on going”.

In a Statement issued Saturday by the Command , signed by Ajesebutu, he stated that the command had launched Investigation into death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, which is currently going viral on the social media.

There has been a viral media report that a student of Dowen College Lekki,was allegedly killed by some notrious cultists in the School who wanted to initiate him into a cult group.

The police said though the case was not officially reported to the Force, but have launched Investigation into the matter.

Ajisebutu, in the Statement,explained that,” the Command is not unaware of the reported death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos which is currently going viral on the social media.

“The Command wishes to inform the public that, although no formal report of the incident was made to the police, the Commissioner of Police, upon hearing about it instantly directed the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division,under whose jurisdiction the place of incident is to immediately visit the school to carry out initial investigation into the incident.

“This directive has been carried out as investigation into the case has since commenced. However, in view of the seriousness of the case, the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID), Panti, has also been directed to take over investigation of the case immediately.

“Members of the public, particularly the deceased’s bereaved parents, friends and relatives, are assured that the Lagos State Police Command has deployed all available human and material resources at its disposal to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sad and unfortunate incident.

“While diligent investigation is ongoing, members of the public are advised against taking the law into their own hands. They are also enjoined to refrain from comments that could jeopardize investigation.

” Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the bereaved family, has equally assured that the outcome of police investigation would be made public in due course”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .