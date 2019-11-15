For the management of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), it was honours galore on November 1, as the outfit received a special merit award at the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria (DSFN) Dinner/Fundraiser & Awards Nite, which took place at Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos State.

Commending WAP on the occasion, Rose Mordi, National President, DSFN, said: “Your love for humanity is evident in your restoration of hope to those with special needs and others. It is in keeping with this belief that the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria honours your organisation with an award in appreciation of your love for humanity.”

Responding, Wale Adenuga Jr., WAP’s Managing Director, stated: “Through our entertainment content, we do our best to ensure that we provide inclusion to as many groups of Nigerians as possible; cutting across gender, age, socio-economic class, religion, educational level, and of course, those who are physically and/or mentally challenged.

“And most notably is our award-winning TV drama, Godwin: The Beautiful Mind – a season of the popular Superstory series, which had the titular character played by Solomon Omere, a multi-talented young man living with Down Syndrome.”

