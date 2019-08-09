Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A middle level staff of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Ephraim Anjembe Terkula, has been diagnosed with liver disease.

A medical report from the consultants managing his health indicated that the patient, a 44-year-old man, was diagnosed with hepatitis C infection last year.

The report added: “He initially presented with yellowness of the eyes, severe fatigue, difficulty in breathing, abdominal distension with tenderness in the hypochondria, also with bilateral leg swelling.

“He needs N30 million naira to get medical treatment at a health facility in the United Kingdom.”

His wife, Christiana Anjembe, who narrated the health condition of her husband to newsmen in Abuja, called on Nigerians to come to the rescue of the man to enable him live again.

According to her, the health challenge started sometimes last year but added that the family had been managing it privately. She lamented that she had to appeal for public support because that was the last option, as the family could not afford to raise N30 million for the medical treatment.

She noted: “My husband has dedicated most of his life to the fight against drug counterfeiting at the agency over a period of 18 years. He is currently having a health challenge that is affecting his liver and also threatening his life.

“The doctors who have been managing his health challenge for over a year now have come to the conclusion that he has to be referred to the United Kingdom where another consultant has been arranged to start treatment for him.

“Right now, what is required to save the life of my husband is about N30 million, including the cost of treatment and airfare.

“We wanted to manage our affairs privately but it is getting out of hand, hence, we decided to call on Nigerians to come to the rescue of my husband.”

She appealed to Nigerians that might be willing to help to send their financial support to Stanbic IBTC bank account number 0028919729. The account name of her husband is Ephraim Anjembe.