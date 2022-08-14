From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Three children of the same parents have lost their lives in Kano State following a two-day rainfall that collapsed their family house.

The victims were Umar Abubakar, Aliyu Abubakar and their sister Aisha Abubakar, aged 4, 5 and 7 respectively.

The tragic incident occurred in Tara village in Kibiya Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to newsmen, the father of the deceased children, Malam Abubakar Usman, described the incident as unfortunate.

“I received a call from a relative informing me of the demise of my three biological children as I was out of town on a business trip,” he stated.

Also speaking the Chairman, Kibiya Local Government Area, Alkasim Abdullahi Shike regretted the incident, but appreciated the state government for its timely intervention.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Saleh Aliyu Jili, who led a delegation to condole the deceased family, said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was deeply saddened by the passage of the young children.

The executive secretary observed that Kano State government was committed to the safety of lives and property of its citizens.

The District Head of Kibiya who doubles as Sarkin Shanun Rano, Abubakar Sunusi Ila, prayed for the repose of the departed souls.