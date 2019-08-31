Last Saturday, Princess Railat Adedoyin Ojora, the new wife of Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hosted an exclusive birthday soiree to celebrate her hubby’s 55th birthday. The party which held inside Ayinde’s palatial home in GRA, Ikeja, had many political heavyweights in Lagos in attendance including the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Cardinal James Odunmbaku and many others. Barely a year after the crash of his marriage to first wife, Titilola, Ayinde found love again and commenced a romantic relationship with Doyin, who is in her late 30s. A niece of the boardroom guru, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, she currently works with the Apapa Local Government.