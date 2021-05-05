From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Over a dozen of people including soldiers and men of the volunteer group, Civilian JTF, have been feared killed in a repeat attack by Boko Haram in Ajiri, a community near the hometown of Borno Govenor, Babagana Zulum.

It was learnt that the insurgents stormed Ajiri, a remote community in Mafa Local Government some 55 kilometres to Maiduguri on Monday night, a day after it earlier raised the community on Sunday.

Sources said the insurgents arrived the town on motorbikes, attacked the military location, and engaged soldiers in a gun battle that lasted over an hour.

“About 15 CJTF and five soldiers died in the attack,” a security source said.

The attack occurred hours after the state acting governor, Mustapha Kadafru visited the community following Sunday night raids by Boko Haram.

Kadafru during his sympathy visit on Monday ordered renovation of houses burnt by the insurgents during the first attack.

Residents of the troubled community were relocated late 2020 to the area after spending about four years at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri.