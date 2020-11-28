By Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Dozens of people have been killed near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during an attack on a rice farm by Boko Haram, reports say.

Boko Haram invaded a farm at Kwashebe in Zarmamari some 20 kilometres to Maiduguri on Saturday and attacked people harvesting rice.

‘There was confusion on the farm and more than 30 people were killed,’ a farmer in the area who wanted anonymity told Daily Sun.

The information on the attack did not get to the capital in time due to poor telephone services in the area.

Multiple sources said the insurgents came at about 11 am on Saturday and carried on the attack for nearly an hour. Most of the victims were slaughtered while about a dozen sustained injuries, a source stated.

The attack came amid restriction of vehicular movement in the state due to the Local Government election.