From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 34 students of Madinatu Ahbab Islammiya School, Badau, in Kano State and their teacher traveling from Badua to Bagwai town were killed in a boat mishap, yesterday.

Other passengers in the ill-fated boat included the driver and five other passengers.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

An eyewitness, Nasiru Ado Bagwai, told Daily Sun that about five persons were rescued and rushed to Bagwai General Hospital.

Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Relief Agency, Saleh Jilly, could not be reached for comment.

A similar accident had happened on the same river some years ago in which 18 women traveling for a wedding ceremony died

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .