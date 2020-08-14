Multiple landslides triggered by torrential rain have killed at least nine people in Nepal since late Thursday, while 35 others remain missing, officials said on Friday.

Six people died when landslides buried a home in the Mahawai rural municipality of western Nepal at midnight (1815 GMT) on Thursday.

Nanda Bahadur Singh, mayor of the affected area, said that all six deceased were members of an extended family.

Meanwhile, rescuers have recovered three dead bodies, while the search is still under way for an estimated 35 others feared buried by landslides that swept through a village in central Nepal at around 6 am on Friday.

Hom Shrestha, Mayor of the affected Jugal rural municipality, said that most villagers were still asleep when the landslides damaged at least 37 homes.

“Five people recovered alive from debris have been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment, while a search is under way to find others,” Shrestha said.

Since the beginning of the rains in June, monsoon-induced disasters have killed at least 200 people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). (dpa/NAN)