The president of Burkina Faso has said at least 24 soldiers have been killed in an attack on a military base in the country’s north.

Roch Kabore said in a statement on Tuesday that seven other soldiers were wounded and five were still missing following the previous day’s assault in Koutougou, near the border with Mali.

“August 19th is a dark stain on the life of our national army,” Kabore said in a statement posted on the presidency website. “It is a heavy toll, which … saddens us.”