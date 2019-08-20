Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has affirmed that elder statesmen, Paschal Dozie, Douglas Acholonu and Charles Ugwu can not speak as elders in the state against his achievements because he alleged that they are all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.

Okorocha who was reacting to the comments by the elder statesmen on his achievement while in office pointed out that they would have been right in their assertions if they refer to themselves as PDP elders.

Okorocha who expressed his feelings through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo said: “Chief Pascal Dozie, Chief Charles Ugwu, Chief Luke Ochulor, Chief Lambert Iheanacho, Prof. Francis Dike, Chief Levi Oguike, Prof. Anthony Awuzie and Dr. Douglas Acholonu whose names were listed as those behind the publication in question are all leaders of the PDP in Imo. And they would have made the right claim by saying that they are PDP elders instead of claiming that they are Imo elders.

“Being PDP elders and being Imo elders are not the same. They had claimed to be Imo elders to add credibility to their false claim and perhaps, to attract the general public into believing them.”