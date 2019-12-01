The Founder and President, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, was among those conferred with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) at a well-attended ceremony in Abuja on Thursday in recognition of his contributions to the social and economic development of the country.

The NPOM award was instituted by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment to honour deserving Nigerians in recognition of their hard work and excellence.

Chukwudozie, a leading player in the trading, manufacturing, energy and oil and gas sectors of the Nigerian economy, provides job opportunities for thousands of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike, who are working directly and indirectly for his companies.

He said his passion for mentoring the younger generation on entrepreneurship was borne out of his grass to grace story, describing Nigeria has a blessed country in terms of human and natural resources.

With his philanthropic gestures, Chukwudozie has equally provided succour for the downtrodden in the society.

The award was in recognition of his hard work, integrity, patriotism and giant accomplishments.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and Nigerians at large for the honour, the business mogul said he dedicated his award to his employees, who turned out in their numbers to give their support.