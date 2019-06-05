Chinenye Anuforo

Distributed Power Africa (DPA), a subsidiary of Econet Wireless Global, and Électicité De France (EDF), a world-leading electricity company, have signed a partnership cooperation agreement to jointly develop commercial and industrial (C&I) hybrid energy solutions to the African market.

Frequent power cuts and a lack of basic access to electricity grids is an on-going obstacle to business growth in many African countries on micro and macro levels. This means that the cost of doing business across different industries, especially manufacturing, across the continent is extremely high. In fact, some sub-Saharan countries experience load shedding from up to 4600 hours annually. The cost of running back-up power can be as much as 53 cents per Kw/h versus 6 cents per Kw/h via grid.

Econet Wireless believes that energy is the next biggest infrastructure opportunity in the journey to transform the continent’s fortune. Founder and group CEO, Mr. Strive Masiyiwa, said: “Enabling reliable and stable energy to businesses will help meet the continent’s economic growth goals. In the telecoms industry, for every 10 per cent increase in teledensity we observed a 1 per cent increase in GDP. In the Energy sector we expect a tenfold increase in GDP by addressing the continental power challenge.”

Masiyiwa believes that partnering with a global player such as EDF, who possess vast technological expertise and access to energy markets, will accelerate the rollout of energy on the continent and significantly impact the continent’s economies.

The collaboration is expected to focus on the development of distributed-energy solutions based on solar panels associated with energy back-up systems such as batteries. Both companies plan to deploy their solutions in sub-Saharan Africa, which initially includes South Africa, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, with the intention to expand into other key markets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, EDF Senior Executive, Vice President International – Marianne Laigneau echoed Mr. Masiyiwa’s sentiments saying: “ For EDF, this partnership represents an opportunity to expand our services into the burgeoning distributed energy sector.

Already active in renewables, grid and energy-efficiency services in 15 African countries, EDF has the necessary expertise to deliver comprehensive energy solutions perfectly suitable for African C&I applications.”

She further added that Econet’s extensive experience and track record in operating in Africa’s most challenging environments would add great value to both companies’ endeavours.

At the same event, DPA group CEO, Mr. Norman Moyo, emphasised the importance of adopting fast, efficient, and long-term cost saving technologies, for advanced power penetration and development in Africa.

He said: “Businesses in Africa are increasingly interested in affordable and reliable energy security, and the replacement of generators with solar technology is a growing trend due to the associated financial savings and environmental dividend.

“Distributed Power Africa forecasts increased growth from the Commercial and Industrial sector for reliable and clean renewable energy solutions including solar power and battery back-up technology.”

DPA and EDF plan to set up power businesses in various African countries with countries like Nigeria and Ivory Coast high on their priority list. They intend to accelerate the deployment and roll-out of Green energy across Africa, with EDF acting as a technology partner for DPA projects in Africa.