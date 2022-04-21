The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Agbado Police Command, Ogun State, SP Adekunle Awoniyi, has advised the Agbado community, particularly the landlords, to be more vigilant and cooperate with the police officers, in order to curb and achieve more against any form of crime in their area. He said, although the crime wave has been drastically reduced, more effort should be put in place to wipe them out completely.

“The Police Command has dealt decisively with arrested suspects since I resumed duties here in the last three months as a result of information given to us by the community.”

