Billy Graham Abel Yola

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Mubi North, Adamawa State, Ahidjo Mohammed, was kidnapped by gunmen around 7pm on Tuesday. The officer was kidnapped while returning to Mubi from Yola, where his mother had been receiving medical attention.

The kidnappers are demanding N50million ransom. Similarly, another resident of Mubi, a trader, Alhaji Mahmudu Mbilla, from Mbilla village was also kidnapped on Monday night and the kidnappers are demanding N5million from the family of the victim. Police public relations officer, Usman Nguroje, confirmed the kidnap and said the state police command had dispatched personnel, including the IGP anti kidnap squad, to rescue the officer.

Nguroje said: “We have set everything in place to ensure that no man in Adamawa is kidnapped. The officer was kidnapped at Mararaba Mubi following a sporadic gun shot and before the police in the area could reach the area, they found the vehicle carrying him abandoned with his identity card left behind.”

The spokesman said he was not aware if ransom was demanded. Some residents of Mubi expressed concern over the rising spate of kidnap in the area and told Daily Sun that there is apprehension in the area as a result of the kidnap of the law enforcement officer.