Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has advocated the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for automobiles to reduce dependency on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

The DPR Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs. Muinat Bello-Zagi, stated this during a collaboration meeting with major operators of CNG and the media, held at the DPR’s office in Abeokuta.

According to Bello-Zagi, CNG is safer, environmental friendly and in abundant supply in the country.

She added that as part of the gas expansion programme of the Federal Government, CNG utilization in the country had been in use since 2010, noting Nigerians must embrace the CNG as fuel for their vehicles.

Bello-Zagi, explained further that technology had helped in converting some vehicles, which run on both CNG and PMS, stressing Nigerians should embrace the gas.

“In line with the federal government policy in promoting Compressed Natural Gas to reduce usage of PMS, the DPR, Abeokuta Field Office, is encouraging Nigerians to key into this initiative.

“CNG is about 50 per cent cheaper than PMS. Gas is in abundance in the country. FG is promoting the usage of compressed natural gas to stop subsidy payment. It causes lower vehicles maintenance,” she added.

She, however, urged CNG operators to ensure more CNG refiling stations are built in the country in order to make the product available to motorists.

Bello-Zagi assured that DPR would intensify awareness campaigns to further educate and sensitise Nigerians on the need to embrace the use of CNG, insisting the gas remained the best in terms of environmental safety, cost and efficiency.

In her remark, the General Manager, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Abeokuta, Funmi Wakama, tasked the CNG operators to embark on rigorous media campaigns to enhance CNG utilisation among Nigerians.