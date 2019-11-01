The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River has assured motorists and others residents of adequate supply of petroleum products to depot in the states.

The Operations Controller of DPR in the state, Mr Philip Awolu, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a tour of some tank farms at the Calabar depot.

Awolu said that majority of the tank farms had petroleum product that would serve motorists and other users in the state during the Christmas period and beyond.

He said that there was no need for panic buying, adding that DPR was monitoring the lifting and distribution of the product to avoid hoarding and diversion.

According to him, the agency had issued warning to all depot owners and oil marketers in the state not to hoard or divert any petroleum product.

He told NAN that the visit to the depot was to appraise the activities of the tank farm owners with a view to ensure they meet the agency’s safety requirements and operational guidelines.

“We had a meeting with major oil marketers and depot owners not long ago; we thought it wise to visit their depot and appraise their activities.

“We are here to make sure that they comply with the statutory provisions of DPR which involves safety checks, laboratory services to test product, maintaining good safety measure and selling at the approved government price.

“So far, we are satisfied with the safety procedures and neatness of the depot. We have a good number of them that are operating while a few are dormant.

“The depots that are operational have enough products that will serve residents in Cross River till 2020; so there is no need for panic buying,” he assured.

The Operations Controller, who had earlier held a meeting with the state chapter of Gas Retailers Association in his office, urged them to renew their operating licence or face sanctions.

He also advised anyone willing to set up a gas plant to get clearance from DPR so that a thorough background check can be done on the site to ensure safety standard.

Awolu urged them to always train their staff in line with DPR requirement, adding that gas operation was too sensitive to be operated by quacks. (NAN)