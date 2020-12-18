The Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Sarki Auwalu, has won the 2020 Distinguished Energy Sector Corporate award.

The award was conferred on him by the Nigerian Association of Energy Economics (NAEE) at the dinner to mark its 13th annual international conference in Abuja.

Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, NAEE President, said that the DPR boss was given the award for his outstanding performance in the sector in 2020 in spite the challenging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Auwalu is driving the industry and promoting optimal performance across the entire value chain.

“He is passionately committed to ensuring that the industry, Nigerians and by extension the global community see the DPR for what it is: ‘An opportunity and a Business enabler’,’’ she said.

She added that Auwalu remained a true champion of the engineering profession and a mentor.

Responding, Auwalu said that the award was for the DPR and the entire staff for their commitment to ensuring an efficient oil and gas sector.

He said that the DPR was happy that it was distinguished among other organisations for its effort in the COVID-19 era with its numerous challenges.

“The recognition is for the DPR for its selfless service to the sector and Nigeria as an opportunity house and a business enabler.

“The DPR will do more, this award will ginger us to do more, as I have said, the DPR has now become a business enabler for Nigeria and an opportunity house, we will do more,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Auwalu was represented at the event by Abubakar Buba, the Abuja Zonal Operations Controller. (NAN)