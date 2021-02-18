From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has cautioned people in Borno and Yobe states against panic buying of petroleum products.

Zonal Operations Controller, northeast, I Ibrahim Ciroma gave the caution on Thursday in an interview with newsmen over presence of long queue of vehicles in most fuel stations in Maiduguri, the stage capital.

“The queue you’re seeing now in some fuel station is because people are panicking due over the possibility of increase in pump prices. There is enough petroleum products in Borno and Yobe and no need for consumers to panic,” he said.

He disclosed that about 20 trucks, amounting to about 800,000 litres were brought to Borno between Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there should not be any scarcity of the product in the area.

He said the DPR officials have commenced monitoring exercise to ensure marketers do not hoard the product. He said the department would sanction any marketer who hoard or sell above pump price.

“We will punish any marketer who violate the regulations concerning sales of petroleum products,” he vowed.

He revealed that the state governor had held a meeting with DPR and leaders of the independent markers last week following speculations about possible increase in pump price. He appealed to the marketers not to create more burden for the people of the state still struggling to overcome the pains of decade-long Boko Haram violence.

Long queues of vehicles have resurfaced in many fuel stations in Maiduguri since Tuesday following announcement of possible increase in pump price. Many petrol stations have also shut down their operation.