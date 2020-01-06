Adewale Sanyaolu

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers Association (LPGAR) of NUPENG appear to be at logger heads over the cause of Saturday’s explosion in Kaduna where five people were killed and others injured.

While the DPR said its preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of explosion was as a result of ilillegal decanting(transfer) of Liquified Petroleum Gas(LPG) into another cylinder by operators of the facility, LPGAR said the disaster was as a result of acetylene and oxygen gases and not LPG as widely circulated

LPGAR, in a statement by its Branch Secretary, Mr. Olukayode Aborisade Solomon, said investigations by the association which included pictures and videos have been able to ascertain these facts .

‘‘Acetylene and oxygen gases are used for industrial purposes and also by artisans such as blacksmiths and panel beaters. These gases are not in any way connected to LPG business. Sources of production and supply of these gasses are completely different from those of LPG.

Their regulation is equally different from that of LPG (coking gas) which is one of petroleum products regulated by DPR’’ Solomon added that those dealing in those gasses have different association which is not by any means connected with LPGAR branch of NUPENG, adding that LPGAR-NUPENG also uses the opportunity to sympathise with the government and people of Kaduna State in general and particularly with the families whose members died or were injured as the result of the explosion.

For its part, the DPR in a statement by its Head,Public Affairs, Mr.Paul Osu, explained that an incident of gas explosion was reported to have occurred at an unlicensed LPG retail shop in Kaduna, Kaduna State, resulting in fatalities.

‘‘In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the DPR immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion

Our preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the explosion was as a result of illegal decanting (transfer) of LPG into another cylinder by operators of this facility.