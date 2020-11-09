The Director of Petroleum Resources, Sarki Auwalu, has been elected as a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) at the 2020 virtual conference of the society which took place on Saturday.

The award, according to the society is in recognition of a thoroughbred professional who has continued to be a game changer in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Sarki attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He proceeded to Bayero University, Kano (BUK), where he earned a Post Graduate Degree in Management.

His quest for knowledge took him further to Norway and USA where he acquired Diploma Certificates in Risk Assessment and Petroleum Policy as well as management at PETRAD and offshore technology from Petroskills respectively.

He has continued to shift the paradigm in the oil and gas industry regulatory space by developing initiatives and putting in place strategies that has now refocused DPR as a business enabler and opportunity house for investors and stakeholders.