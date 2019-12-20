Adewale Sanyaolu

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Sarki Auwalu, as the substantive Director of the Department Petroleum Resources(DPR)

Sarki, a chemical engineer joined the services of DPR in 1998 as a Principal chemical engineer.

He is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at Bayero University, Kano, and PETAD Norway, PetroSkill USA. He has attended various management and leadership courses and has been an integral part of DPR transformation team.

Sarki is a member of various professional bodies, including the Institute of Chemical Engineers, Nigerian Society of Engineers and Council of Registered Engineers (COREN).

He is happily married with children.

Meanwhile, a new upstream guideline aimed at promoting efficiency, transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector has been launched by DPR.

Speaking at the Annual Rig & Vessel Stakeholders Regulatory Workshop Thursday in Lagos, Auwalu stated that the guidelines would guide operators on what is expected of them at every stage of their operations.

Represented by Enorense Amadasu, Deputy Director and Head of Upstream Division, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Auwalu stated that “the essence of our meeting is to engage the industry and sensitize them on the programmes we have embarked upon for the past one year and also to seek more collaboration and for them to buy into our initiatives.

“The initiatives will promote efficiency in the industry, promote transparency and meet up with government aspirations by keying into government’s agenda on exploration and to achieve the three million barrels per day (bpd) target by year 2020 and to improve reserves to 40billion barrels from 37 billion barrels as at today”.

He assured stakeholders that the agency has accurate data on what is produced daily all over the country.

“We, as a regulatory agency, can account for every molecule produced in this country, at the well head, at the flow stations and at the terminal. We have all devices to monitor and account for every hydrocarbon produced in the country today.”