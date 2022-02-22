From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, formerly known as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has assured people of Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi States and part of Plateau State of adequate supply of fuel this week.

Operations Controller of the Authority, Gabriel Adi Adagba, gave the assurance in a chat when he played host to members of the Correspondents’ Chapel at his office in Makurdi on Tuesday.

He disclosed that as of Monday, 107 trucks of fuel were received at the Makurdi depot as against only 45 trucks last week noting that the current situation was not a distribution problem but a supply problem that came about as a result of the importation of an off-spec product.

“It is not a distribution problem but a supply problem which came about as a result of the importation of an off-spec product which needed to be recalled. That recall gave rise to the current situation.

“I assure you that there is strong hope. As at last week, the supply we were getting to Benue and neighbouring states including Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi, and part of Plateau was a far cry from the usual. But as at Monday, we are beginning to pick up. We may not see the effect yet but very soon, the scarcity would ease out.

While commending the personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in helping to tackle roadside black marketers, Adagba however noted that the new trend of fuel racketeering is that the black marketers get their supply from motorists and motorcyclists.

“We discovered that most of them don’t get their supplies from the fuel stations but from motorists and motorcyclists who take the pain to queue to buy fuel and then go to a corner and discharge same to black marketers.”

The Operations Controller also assured that the issue of bad fuel had already been resolved in Benue as the only two cases involving one company was immediately discovered and withdrawn.

“There were only two cases by one company and that has been withdrawn and taken to the depot. So, the issue of bad fuel has been resolved in Benue. Anything you’re buying now, you can be rest assured it’s safe,” Adagba stated.