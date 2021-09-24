The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in collaboration with Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested eight illegal dealers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Maiduguri.

The DPR North East Operations Controller, Mr Agada Jerome, made this known on Friday in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Jerome said the dealers were arrested during a patrol by officials of DPR and NSCDC.

He said that the activities of illegal LPG dealers and gas refill outlets posed grave danger to lives and properties.

“A single accident has the capacity to spread fear, discourage locals from using LPG and diminish all efforts of government to deepen domestic gas usage.

“Having refused to heed the sensitization and appeal by the DPR, the agency has conducted spot-checks on illegal dealers of LPG, in collaboration with officers and men of NSCDC, to bring culprits to book.”

The operation controller said several 100-150 cylinders, weighing scales and decanting devices were confiscated from the eight suspects.

He urged the media to support government in sensitizing the public on the benefits of LPG and the hazards associated with the activities of illegal roadside vendors.(NAN)

