Uche Usim, Abuja

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a nationwide campaign to prevent fire outbreak and other environmental hazards with the clampdown on illegal cooking gas dealers.

The two agencies commenced the initiatve in Abuja on Wednesday where they raided various locations in the Federal Capital Territory to flush out LPG (cooking gas) retailers and skid operators. Five illegal operators arrested during the raid would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other illegal cooking gas sales.

The team went to Galadimawa, Lokogoma (particularly Sunny Vale estate) and other areas within the city. It nabbed various illegal operators dispensing gas in very dangerous circumstances without recourse to laid down safety precautions.

Commenting on the development while sacking illegal outlets in Galadimawa, DPR Head of Gas, Umar Gwandu, said the environment could easily be engulfed by fire in an accident.

“This place can easily explode if there is any spark, even with a very tiny leakage. Once there is a spark, this place is gone.

“We have come here severally as you can see from our seal. These people are not ready to comply. If there is any spark here this place can go up in flames in seconds. Look at the immediate environment with gas”, Gwandu stated.

According to him, basic/standard minimum requirements like fire extinguishers/detectors, water sprinkler, temperature gauge, pressure and volume gauge among others were usually not available various illegal facilities. In an interview after the raid, the Zonal Operations Controller DPR Abuja Zonal Office, Buba Abubakar said the team visited about 16 retail plants on Wednesday, adding that 14 illegal outlets were sealed.

“The reason we went out today was to make sure everybody has permit to operate. If you don’t have permit, you should come to the office and with the necessary requirements you will get your permit. We are looking at the safety of the people, their lives and property. By the time you come to the office, we will be able to tell you the things you need to have a retail outlet.

“But the way it is now, somebody just wakes up one day and before you know it, he has a retail outlet which is not acceptable. We are here to help every Nigerian. If you really want to have a retail outlet or LPG plant, you come to the office, we will tell you all the necessary requirement in terms of documentation and safety and by the time you get these things done we will process them for you before you are allowed to run a legal outlet”, he explained.

On requirements and cost of set up, Abubakar said: “I can’t tell you how much is required to set up but the requirements are that you have to have your company papers, the site must meet our requirement. You can’t go to a government land and mount your vessel there and start selling. We will tell you the size of the land, measurement from vessel to the fence and whether it is residential, school or mosque.”