Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Osogbo field Office, has sealed 10 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) skid stations for operating without valid licences in the state.

Its Operations Controller, Ademola Makinde, said the illegal gas stations were sealed in Osogbo, the state capital and Ilesa town.

The controller, who noted that proliferation of illegal gas plants in the state was worrisome, said the department would continue to ensure appropriate standards were strictly adhered to in LPG business in the state.

He said the department, during its routine surveillance, also discovered that many gas skid owners in the state operated within residential areas.

Makinde said such attitude would not be tolerated by the department, adding that all unlicensed and illegal gas plants and gas skids in the state would be shut down.

“We are not saying people should not do business, but for them to do so, they have to follow the laid down safety rules and regulations.

“Many of this illegal gas plants and skid operate without a valid licence and also within residential areas,” he said.