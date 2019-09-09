Linus Oota, Lafia

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 13 Petrol stations and 7 LPG (gas) refilling outlets across Nasarawa state for contravening operational standards.

Briefing newsmen shortly after sealing the stations yesterday in Lafia, the state operations controller of the DPR, Abdulraham Mohammed who led the operation, disclosed this after carrying out an aggressive exercise to checkmate the activities of operators of the illegal outfits in the state.

He gave a breakdown of the 7 LPG refilling outlets sealed as 6 illegal skid LPG refilling points located in the towns of Nasarawa Eggon, Akwanga, Keffi and the Karu axis of the state, and one LPG Plant own by Skywave Energy and Gas Ltd, located in Lafia, the state capital.

The Nasarawa State DPR Operation Controller gave reasons for the sealing of the Petrol stations to include adulteration of the product, non compliance with safety standards, renovation without approval, operating without current license as well as operating illegally.

“The 11 LPG skids were sealed because their operators were operating illegally. While the only LPG Plant sealed by the department was as a result of non-availability of a gas detector, and anti spark floor mat in refilling shed.”

He said that the department, in collaboration with the Nasarawa Urban Development Board (NUDB) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)), would soon go out on another aggressive exercise to dismantle all illegal Petrol and LPG stations that failed to comply with the sealing order of the board.

He warned operators or people who want to venture into the illegal business to desist from it or face the wrath of the law from the DPR.

The Operations Controller said that: “Anyone who will be caught engaging in the illegal business henceforth would be charged to court to serve as a deterrent to others nursing such idea.”

“I want to let the public know that DPR has since stopped the approval for LPG skid refilling points. However, those already approved and are in existence have been given the grace to operate from now till December 31, 2020.”

Mohammed concluded by calling on the public to report the existence of any illegal LPG refilling point in their locality to the law enforcement agencies or the DPR for proper sanction that would guarantee safety.