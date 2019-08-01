The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has sealed 18 filling stations in Zamfara for offences ranging from violation of safety rules, under-dispensing of petroleum products to customers and operating without valid licences.

The Acting Operations Controller of Gusau DPR Fields Office, Alhaji Saleh Audu said this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Gusau.

Audu said that 11 filling stations were sealed recently, adding that three were sealed for operating without licences, while eight were sealed for violating safety rules.

“On Wednesday, we sealed additional seven stations for under dispensing petrol to the public.’’

He said that the department would not fold its arms and allow fuel marketers to continue violating its rules and regulations.

“You know, it is a statutory role of DPR to make sure that all licenced filling stations operated within the guidelines given by the Federal Government.

“The essence of the surveillance patrol is to make sure all the manifested products from Southern depot to the state get to its right destination.

“Therefore, the sealed stations will not be allowed to continue with business until they comply with the rules and regulations,” he said.

He appealed to members of the public to always report marketers involved in unlawful operations to the department. (NAN)