The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed three petrol service stations and placed 30 pumps on out-of-use in Awka, the Anambra State capital, over infractions bothering on the under-dispensing of fuel.

The clampdown is part of the ongoing surveillance on compliance to standard operations guidelines by DPR in the state.

In a statement, yesterday, Ignatius Anyanwu, Controller of Operations, at the Anambra office of the DPR said the compliance level in the state was impressive in spite of the few infractions.

Anyanwu, however, commended marketers for adhering to the approved pump price range of N143 to N145 for petrol, saying the marketers have shown a high level of willingness to play by the rules.

He, however, expressed concern over the lacklustre attitude of marketers towards observing basic safety tips such as having functional fire extinguishers and sand buckets at their filling stations.

He urged customers in Anambra to feel free to buy products from any filling station of their choice as the DPR will sustain the effort to ensure that no marketer cuts corners in the state.

“DPR has come to stay in Anambra, I want to tell the marketers to keep up with their willingness to comply,

“Customers in Anambra are encouraged to feel free to buy products from any station, the assurance from DPR is that we will protect customers’ interest by ensuring that sanity is maintained in the system,” he said.